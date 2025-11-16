Rumored Browns QB Prospect Had Big Day On Saturday

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns went into this season with a major goal of figuring out if their franchise quarterback is already on the roster. With Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett having been traded, Dillon Gabriel looking mostly mediocre, and Shedeur Sanders still on the bench, the answer to that question as of today is a fairly resounding no.

Gabriel has shown some flashes, and Sanders has yet to play, but neither has shown enough to fully convince the Browns to avoid drafting another quarterback in 2026. With two first-round picks in a deep QB class, the Browns are already being linked to a few different prospects, one of whom had another big day on Saturday.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza had another stellar performance in a dominant win over Wisconsin. The Browns’ next potential QB completed 22 of his 24 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions to further boost his Heisman Trophy campaign.

Fernando Mendoza today: 22-of-24, 299 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT It’s his third game completing at least 90% of his passes this season, each with 20 or more attempts. Surgical accuracy. https://t.co/66YozBMiyM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2025

Rising Mendoza shakes up the draft

Mendoza is up to 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with five rushing touchdowns on the year for the 11-0 Hoosiers, who are having their best season in school history and are firmly in the mix for a run to the National Championship. He wasn’t on anybody’s radar prior to this season, but with such an incredible run to begin this season, he has vaulted up the mock draft boards and has a legitimate shot to go first overall.

At 2-7, the Browns are currently projected to have a top-five pick, but they’ll have to rack up quite a few more losses to ensure a first overall pick, given how bad the Tennessee Titans are. Even if they don’t wind up picking first, the Browns have all the draft picks to trade up if they want to.

Most of the QBs who were projected to be top-10 picks prior to the season have crushed their draft stock this year, while Mendoza has shot up the boards and will only continue to do so if he keeps playing like this. If the Browns have a shot at him, nobody could blame them for taking it.

