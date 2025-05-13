Browns Player Reveals Interesting Revelation About Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of upgrades this offseason and have their fans excited thanks to the star-studded draft class they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There should be improvements everywhere, but one position group that is still in need of an upgrade is the wide receiver spot, where many fans are still intrigued by the idea of re-signing veteran WR Amari Cooper, who the team traded prior to last year’s trade deadline to the Buffalo Bills.

While Cooper was a solid receiver for the Browns, it’s likely fans had no idea about his acumen as a battle rapper, which defensive end Alex Wright revealed in a recent appearance on Honor The Land.

“When he was in the locker room, I swear, Coop was one of the people you could talk to. We would sit there and chop it up. He freestyled too. They had rap battles, and one thing Coop did, he was gonna freestyle somebody.”

Amari Cooper was a… rapper?@alexwright_16 outlines the Locker Room Freestyle Battles that the 2023 #Browns got into ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vYFa2LJpUV — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 12, 2025

Wright shared the sentiment most fans likely have when hearing this news, prefacing these comments by saying he always thought Cooper was just a quiet guy.

Cooper’s production bottomed out in 2024 to a career-worst 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns, which were all career lows since he entered the NFL in 2015.

Cooper is still sitting in free agency along with a few other accomplished veterans, and even after the Browns recently inked Diontae Johnson to a deal, there is still an obvious need for receiver help, regardless of which quarterback winds up winning the QB competition.

At least if he doesn’t sign a deal to play in 2025, he still has his rap career to fall back on.

