Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Player Says He Working On Contract Extension To Stay With Team

Browns Player Says He Working On Contract Extension To Stay With Team

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After their surprise postseason run in 2023, the Cleveland Browns returned a significant core of their talent this season in hopes of making a second straight playoff appearance.

Despite the team’s 3-10 record, the Browns have plenty of talent on the roster with eight active players who have made a Pro Bowl and two more who are currently on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

As Cleveland heads into the final stretch of the regular season, the Browns will have decisions to make regarding which players the franchise will retain in 2025.

One player hoping to earn an extension is offensive guard Wyatt Teller.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Teller’s thoughts as the guard believes “there’s always something to play for” in the team’s final four games despite being officially eliminated from postseason contention this year.

“I’m working for an extension so I can stay here in Cleveland,” Teller said.

According to Spotrac, Teller has one year remaining on his four-year, $56.8 million contract he signed with the Browns.

The 30-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, having earned his trips with the Browns over the past three seasons.

Teller has played in nine games this year, missing four weeks earlier this season due to a sprained MCL.

For the past five seasons, Teller has been the team’s starting right guard after joining Cleveland in 2019 via a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo drafted Teller in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

For his career, Teller has started 84 of the 92 games he’s played in the NFL.

NEXT:  Analyst Says 1 Browns Player 'Needs To Be Cut'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation