Analyst Says 1 Browns Player ‘Needs To Be Cut’

The 3-10 Cleveland Browns have not had things go their way this season, whether it has been the quarterback position instability, offensive line injuries, the lack of explosiveness on offense, or any other issues that have plagued this team.

There have been so many issues that one big problem has gone overlooked, but one analyst has been paying attention and believes that one player needs to be cut from the team.

On Monday morning, Dustin Fox said on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that “Dustin Hopkins should be cut” despite his recent 3-year, $15.9 million contract extension.

" Dustin Hopkins should be cut." – @DustinFox37 Dustin Hopkins has been.. not good to say the least

Hopkins missed both field goal attempts in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and has now missed six field goals in his last five games.

He is just 16-for-25 kicking field goals this season and has missed two of his 18 extra-point attempts, making him one of the least efficient kickers in the NFL.

The dropoff has been striking after he went 33-for-36 on field goals last season and had made over 90 percent of his attempts since 2021.

The nine missed field goals this season are already the most he has ever missed in a full season, and having five misses under 50 yards is unacceptable in today’s game.

Kickers sometimes have off years, and perhaps he will bounce back next year, but the Browns will have to decide if it’s worth keeping him around and letting him work through this brutal stretch.

