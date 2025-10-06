Browns Player Tabbed As ‘Disappointment’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with some huge questions at the quarterback position.

At least they seemed to have a WR1.

Fast forward to today, and that no longer seems to be the case.

Jerry Jeudy has been a massive disappointment so far, which is why analyst Nick Karns took to social media to put him on blast.

“Can someone tell Jerry Jeudy the season started a month ago? Absolute disappointment so far,” Karns posted on X.

Can someone tell Jerry Jeudy the season started a month ago? Absolute disappointment so far. — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 5, 2025

Jeudy has hauled in just 15 receptions for 197 yards, and he has yet to find the endzone.

More than that, he’s struggled to create any sort of separation, and he’s dropped a lot of passes per game.

Jeudy admitted that he hadn’t played up to his standards after the loss to the Detroit Lions, but he wasn’t much better in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeudy had a solid first year with the organization, and he looked like a potential WR1 when Jameis Winston took the reins of the offense.

Then again, the bulk of his production came in his return to Mile High to face his former team, the Denver Broncos.

The former first-round pick has failed to live up to the hype in the pros, and if he continues this worrisome trend, the Browns should start running the passing game through rookies Isaiah Bond and Harold Fannin Jr. instead.

It’s still early in the season, but this team can’t afford to have veterans dropping the ball – literally – over and over.

NEXT:

Browns' Offseason Signing Continues To Dominate