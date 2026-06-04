Bruce Drennan Says The Myles Garrett Trade Is Better Than Everyone Thinks

When the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade Myles Garrett, they knew that they were going to hear a bunch of reactions. And while some of those reactions have been negative and questioned why the Browns made the choice, others have been supportive.

Speaking on his show, Bruce Drennan said that he’s in total favor of the Garrett trade. He believes that the depth of the team is improved, their future possibilities have been enhanced, and they have a younger edge rusher on the defense now.

To him, this is a great situation for the Browns to be in.

“I said trade him before that deadline way back when. I think the Browns could have got even more for him back then, but I must say, I am for this trade. They must improve the depth chart. If, indeed, we don’t have a quarterback yet, this gives the Browns plenty of ammo to get that quarterback in the draft next year. Most importantly, the depth chart, and they get a younger edge rusher, so I’m all for this deal,” Drennan said.

Bruce LOVES the Myles Garrett trade. How do you feel? #DawgPound "I said trade him! I'm all for this trade." Never miss Bruce at https://t.co/dEpyh3RfR8! pic.twitter.com/nGKIcdCgqt — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) June 4, 2026

The draft picks coming to Cleveland may very well help them in the near future. If they are still in a tough situation with their quarterback, they will be able to use those picks to get the QB they desire, or they can fill other positions. The picks open up a lot of possibilities for the Browns.

The addition of Jared Verse might also be a huge boon for the team because he is younger and has already shown that he has plenty of talent. But his youth helps because he has room to grow and could get even better in the months and years ahead.

This was a big swing by the Browns, and it could pay off handsomely. Losing Garrett comes with plenty of risks, and it could set the defense back a bit. But the team could be in a much better position in the future because of this trade.

Within a few years, it could look like a brilliant move by Andrew Berry.

NEXT:

Jared Verse Makes Notable Change On Social Media