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Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Carson Schwesinger Says He’s ‘Pumped’ For New Browns Defender

Brandon Marcus
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Carson Schwesinger Says He’s ‘Pumped’ For New Browns Defender
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are adjusting to some pretty big changes that have come to the team. One of the biggest is the addition of Jared Verse, the young defensive star who was recently traded from the Los Angeles Rams. The fans are waiting to see what Verse can do in Cleveland, but the players have already gotten an eyeful.

Speaking about his new teammate, Carson Schwesinger had great things to say about Verse and why he’s “pumped” to play with him.

“He’s a great player. A lot of players can make impacts, and a lot of times you don’t see on the stat sheet. If you turn on a game, you saw the impact he was making. That’s hard to do. When you get a player like that, you’re pumped,” Schwesinger said.

The coaches and ownership were obviously already sold on Verse before they committed to the big blockbuster trade, and now it’s time for the Browns players to get to know their new member.

These words from Schwesinger are great, especially because he was one of the most important rookies on the team last year. The fact that he’s already blown away by Verse means that the team’s chemistry and culture could be even better in 2026.

Verse has said that he was shocked by his move from Los Angeles, and it would be understandable if it takes some time before he feels comfortable playing in Cleveland. But it sounds like he is already adjusting quite well, making good relationships, and getting close with the rest of the squad.

The Browns lost perhaps the most impactful defensive player in the league when they said goodbye to Myles Garrett. They don’t expect Verse to replicate his output entirely, but Schwesinger is saying that he will still make a big splash in 2026. The coaches are on board with Verse, and it sounds like the players are too.

Everyone is buying into the team’s new defensive star, and the optimism is growing.

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Brandon Marcus
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Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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