Browns Player Uses 3 Words To Describe Carson Schwesinger

The Cleveland Browns’ rookies responded in the first game of the season.

They looked solid on both sides of the field, and the moment wasn’t too big for them at any time.

That was especially true with Carson Schwesinger.

As expected, the rookie linebacker made an impact early and often, including getting a crucial stop on Chase Brown on third down to force the Cincinnati Bengals to settle for a field goal.

When asked about his teammate’s performance, veteran CB Greg Newsome was far from surprised.

If anything, he has even bigger expectations for the UCLA product:

“He’s a monster,” Newsome said of Schwesinger. “I told everyone from the beginning, he’ll be an All-Pro player eventually, and I think he played amazing today.”

Schwesinger finished the game with eight total tackles (three solo).

He drew rave reviews in training camp, and it didn’t take long before he made his presence felt on the field when it counted as well.

He’s a hard-hitting player with great instincts, and he looked like a veteran out there for the most part.

The Browns’ defense was nothing short of spectacular, especially in the second half.

Chase Brown torched them on the first drive of the game, but they tightened up and allowed a grand total of seven yards in the second half.

That’s the type of elite performance people expected from Jim Schwartz’s unit.

Hopefully, the offense will also help do some of the heavy lifting, as the defense will only be able to do so much if they don’t keep the chains in motion.

But even despite the loss, there was plenty to like about this Browns team in Week 1.

