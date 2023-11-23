Browns Nation

Browns Players Have Special Plans To Celebrate Thanksgiving

By

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after intercepting a ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

This Cleveland Browns team is special for so many reasons.

But among all of them, definitely, the main one is their unity and cohesion.

They play like a whole unit, and they’re the kind of team consisting of hard-nosed, strong-character players who would go to war for every single one of their teammates.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see that most of them are getting together at Denzel Ward’s house to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

In the latest edition of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, Martin Emerson Jr. confirmed that several players would attend Ward’s Thanksgiving party.

Of course, the Browns aren’t the first team to do this, and they definitely won’t be the last.

However, this should not be overlooked or considered a minor thing at all.

This Browns team really rides together, on and off the field, and it shows every Sunday.

They continue to thrive and beat the odds despite all the injuries and the adversity, and they know they can still be better than they’ve been thus far.

Up next, they have a road trip to Empower Field at Mile High to try and stop one of the hottest teams in the league, the Denver Broncos.

And while doing so without Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb leading the way on offense, they can always rely on their elite defense, their solid special teams, and that unity that has helped this team push towards the same goal from the start of training camp to this day.

