Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Leads The NFL In Major Defensive Stat

Myles Garrett Leads The NFL In Major Defensive Stat

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Benjamin Franklin once said that there are only two certainties in life, death and taxes.

For Cleveland Browns fans, there is a third certainty, Myles Garrett will have double-digit sacks every year.

After bagging two sacks against the Steelers this past Sunday, Garrett’s 2023 total stands at 13.

That’s good for first in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Right behind Garrett is Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter (12) followed by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (11.5).

Garrett had 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022, his personal best.

At this pace, he will blow past his single-season high and possibly reach 22.5.

That’s the current single-season NFL record shared by Michael Strahan and Watt (who tied the record in 2021).

Cleveland has seven games remaining and Garrett will have plenty of opportunities to chase the record.

The Browns face Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Sunday and will look to end Denver’s four-game win streak.

Garrett will also get to pursue the likes of Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and backup quarterbacks for the Jets and Bengals in the coming weeks.

Each game brings a challenge, but Garrett has consistently shown that he can bring the pain against both strong and weak opponents.

For example, during the Browns’ Week 2 tilt against Pittsburgh, he was held without a sack.

He made up for it on Sunday by nailing Kenny Pickett twice.

Garrett has also taken down Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, regarded as one of the NFL’s best signal-callers, 2.5 times this year

His best game so far was in Week 3 against Tennessee when he downed quarterback Ryan Tannehill 3.5 times.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Message For Fans On Expectations

15 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

16 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Urges Team To Employ 1 Specific Strategy On Offense

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Quick Message Following Surgery

21 hours ago

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball while being tackled by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Sends Strong Message After Big Win Over Steelers

2 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defense Holds Huge Lead In Notable NFL Category

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Numbers Show The Browns Have Found A Gem On Offense

2 days ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Browns Insider Shares Big Update About Joe Flacco's Workout

2 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate in the third quarter against the against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Challenging Path To 7-3 Record

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show The Browns Have Surpassed The Chiefs In Offensive Category This Season

2 days ago

cleveland browns team records

Browns Defender To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

3 days ago

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Made Franchise History With Win Over Steelers

3 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Updated Chances To Reach The Playoffs

3 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during their game against their Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Are Signing Joe Flacco To The Practice Squad

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On DTR's Game-Winning Drive

4 days ago

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Big Win Over Steelers

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Insider Gives Injury Update On Dawand Jones For Steelers Matchup

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Ravens Player Gets Fined In Play Against Denzel Ward

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

The NFL Fines Browns WR Over Blindsided Block

4 days ago

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Makes Big Family Announcement

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts Clear About Steelers Matchup

5 days ago

browns helmet

Steelers At Browns Week 11 Game Predictions

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Reveals When Browns Plan To Sign A New QB

5 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Could Add 1 WR In The Coming Weeks

5 days ago

Browns Analyst Has A Message For Fans On Expectations

No more pages to load