Myles Garrett Leads The NFL In Major Defensive Stat

Benjamin Franklin once said that there are only two certainties in life, death and taxes.

For Cleveland Browns fans, there is a third certainty, Myles Garrett will have double-digit sacks every year.

After bagging two sacks against the Steelers this past Sunday, Garrett’s 2023 total stands at 13.

Sack leaders going into Week 12 👀 pic.twitter.com/OBORZazI9T — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2023

That’s good for first in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Right behind Garrett is Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter (12) followed by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (11.5).

Garrett had 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022, his personal best.

At this pace, he will blow past his single-season high and possibly reach 22.5.

That’s the current single-season NFL record shared by Michael Strahan and Watt (who tied the record in 2021).

Cleveland has seven games remaining and Garrett will have plenty of opportunities to chase the record.

The Browns face Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Sunday and will look to end Denver’s four-game win streak.

Garrett will also get to pursue the likes of Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and backup quarterbacks for the Jets and Bengals in the coming weeks.

Each game brings a challenge, but Garrett has consistently shown that he can bring the pain against both strong and weak opponents.

For example, during the Browns’ Week 2 tilt against Pittsburgh, he was held without a sack.

He made up for it on Sunday by nailing Kenny Pickett twice.

Garrett has also taken down Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, regarded as one of the NFL’s best signal-callers, 2.5 times this year

His best game so far was in Week 3 against Tennessee when he downed quarterback Ryan Tannehill 3.5 times.