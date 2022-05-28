Browns Nation

Browns Players Take Part In Charity Event

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Anyone who follows Johnny Stanton on social media knows he plays more than one game with gusto.

The Cleveland Browns’ fullback is also an avid Dungeons and Dragons player.

But what fans might not know is he has pulled teammates Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller into the dungeons, too.

And all three got together with over 100 board game enthusiasts and Browns fans for a special game this week.

Playing at Cleveland’s Tabletop Boardgame Cafe, Stanton and his friends raised over $18,000 for children in need.

Put together by Stanton’s marketing team, the fun event specifically benefitted Red Nose Day.

Said Stanton,

Red Nose Day is such a great foundation. Fighting for child poverty is really important to me and I’m happy to raise a little for them.”

Tik Tok personality Brandon Tharp served as the Dungeon Master.

And writer/comedian/actor Ify Nwadidwe and writer/podcaster Aabria Iyengar were among the participants.

 

Pulling It Together For Kids 

Stanton was thrilled to incorporate his second-favorite game into a charity event, calling it “a dream come true.”

And when Stanton’s team contacted the owner of the cafe, Brady Risner, he quickly agreed to host the event.

Risner was able to seat 100 fans and sold out the venue quickly.

To accommodate more followers, the game was live-streamed on the Cantrip Cast Twitch account.

Stanton also raffled off D&D-related items and tee shirts online in the days leading up to the big game.

As of Friday, the donations totaled $18,460 for the impoverished children aided by Red Nose Day.

The game was one of thousands of events nationwide to raise funds for the charitable organization.

Red Nose Day works to improve children’s health and fights homelessness and poverty.

 

What Is Dungeons And Dragons?  

Dungeons and Dragons is a game that entails negotiating an imaginary dungeon full of traps and challenges.

The dungeon master narrates, moderates, and often creates obstacles like a dragon’s lair or bottomless pits.

And each character creates his own storyline, built within the framework of a certain type of creature.

Former teammate Kendall Lamm helped Stanton get Garrett and Teller involved in his second world.

The group used to meet for impromptu games, which Teller insinuates were as intensive as his charity game.

“(Johnny) doesn’t do anything small,” said Teller. “He’s worked hard at being a fullback. He just epitomizes that (work ethic) every time. He’s a good friend and I’m grateful he invited me here.”

Tharp included some football-related twists into the storyline of Stanton’s charity game.

And that served to entertain the football fans in the crowd who didn’t hide the fact they were pulling for Garrett.

