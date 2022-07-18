Browns Nation

3 Browns Players Who Will Be Counted On For Leadership This Season

By

browns helmet
Cleveland Browns

 

With training camp upon us and the Cleveland Browns still living with the uncertainty surrounding who will be the QB1 in Week 1, let’s consider which Browns players will be called upon to be leaders this season.

This list is very easy to generate because it consists of the veteran stalwarts of the team; all have decidedly different styles of leadership but collectively can help this 2022 Browns team.

They are as follows and in no particular order.

 

1. Myles Garrett

This is an absolute no-brainer as defensive end Myles Garrett has been a leader for the past few seasons.

He is the ultimate team player and has publicly said he wants to win the Lombardi Trophy before any individual honors like DPOTY.

Garrett has endured the ups and downs of being a Cleveland Brown so he is the perfect choice to lead the defense, in particular, but also the entire team to a successful 2022 campaign.

Part of being a high-profile Cleveland Brown is handling the media well, and Garrett does that too.

He does not shy away from tough questions and is honest about his own performance if he feels it falls short.

 

2. Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is likely a future Hall of Famer.

He has been with the Browns since 2014 and has started 112 career games for the team.

Bitonio is the consummate professional who prepares for each game the same way, and that could not have been an easy task during the Browns 1-31 two seasons of 2016 and 2017.

Given the big changes occurring on offense, including a new quarterback and center, Joel Bitonio is the calming and stabilizing force to keep everyone laser-focused on the task at hand.

 

3. Nick Chubb

Being a vocal leader is not necessarily in Nick Chubb‘s DNA.

Leading by example and with humility is what Chubb does.

How many high-caliber running backs would have the ego and understanding necessary to share carries with another accomplished running back in Kareem Hunt who could be an RB1 on most other NFL teams?

Chubb welcomes it and anything else that can make the Browns a better team and one capable of making a playoff run.

 

Honorable Mention: Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper could be the best trade the Browns made in the 2022 offseason.

He comes to the Browns with an already successful career but will give the Browns WR room a different personality this season.

Cooper’s demeanor is similar to Chubb’s.

He is a bit quieter but on a new team with a lot of inexperienced wide receivers behind him on the roster, he can be a mentor much like he was in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb.

Look for all four of these players to assume huge leadership roles for the Browns this season.

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/18/22)

