3 Browns Players Who Will Be Counted On For Leadership This Season

With training camp upon us and the Cleveland Browns still living with the uncertainty surrounding who will be the QB1 in Week 1, let’s consider which Browns players will be called upon to be leaders this season.

This list is very easy to generate because it consists of the veteran stalwarts of the team; all have decidedly different styles of leadership but collectively can help this 2022 Browns team.

They are as follows and in no particular order.

1. Myles Garrett

This is an absolute no-brainer as defensive end Myles Garrett has been a leader for the past few seasons.

Forced fumble, fumble recovery, touchdown Browns. He often times makes it look too easy. Myles Garrett #Browns pic.twitter.com/ol80PMWxYv — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 16, 2022

He is the ultimate team player and has publicly said he wants to win the Lombardi Trophy before any individual honors like DPOTY.

Garrett has endured the ups and downs of being a Cleveland Brown so he is the perfect choice to lead the defense, in particular, but also the entire team to a successful 2022 campaign.

Part of being a high-profile Cleveland Brown is handling the media well, and Garrett does that too.

He does not shy away from tough questions and is honest about his own performance if he feels it falls short.

2. Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio is likely a future Hall of Famer.

He has been with the Browns since 2014 and has started 112 career games for the team.

Good morning my Cleveland Browns family!! For last few years the key to the Browns success has been the running game. And for the most part This offensive line has been able to impose its will on opposing defenses. And leading the way Joel Bitonio💪#Browns #NFL #brownstwitter pic.twitter.com/542g4QPiDm — The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) July 9, 2022

Bitonio is the consummate professional who prepares for each game the same way, and that could not have been an easy task during the Browns 1-31 two seasons of 2016 and 2017.

Given the big changes occurring on offense, including a new quarterback and center, Joel Bitonio is the calming and stabilizing force to keep everyone laser-focused on the task at hand.

3. Nick Chubb

Being a vocal leader is not necessarily in Nick Chubb‘s DNA.

Leading by example and with humility is what Chubb does.

I think we all know what Nick Chubb can do on a football field, but as #Browns fans, we know it goes far beyond a great RB. When you talk about changing culture with “Tough, Smart, Accountable” this guy has been the gold standard for that. Can’t imagine not having him. — Mike Bormann (@Chico923TheFan) August 1, 2021

How many high-caliber running backs would have the ego and understanding necessary to share carries with another accomplished running back in Kareem Hunt who could be an RB1 on most other NFL teams?

Chubb welcomes it and anything else that can make the Browns a better team and one capable of making a playoff run.

Honorable Mention: Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper could be the best trade the Browns made in the 2022 offseason.

He comes to the Browns with an already successful career but will give the Browns WR room a different personality this season.

Amari is embracing one of the biggest leadership roles he’s ever had — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 29, 2022

Cooper’s demeanor is similar to Chubb’s.

He is a bit quieter but on a new team with a lot of inexperienced wide receivers behind him on the roster, he can be a mentor much like he was in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb.

Look for all four of these players to assume huge leadership roles for the Browns this season.