Browns Nation News And Notes (7/18/22)

It is Monday, July 18, 2022, and though everyone is talking as though they know precisely when the NFL’s independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson will share her findings on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, no one really knows.

We wait until we hear officially from Robinson.

Anyone who thinks they know when that will happen is just speculating at this point.

The only thing we know is that the Browns anticipate knowing Watson’s status before training camp begins which is officially next week.

Rookies report on Friday, July 22, and the veterans arrive on Wednesday, July 27.

Feels like tomorrow opens the real window to learn about a possible Deshaun Watson suspension. Should know by camp. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 17, 2022

All of this means that a ruling is imminent on Watson’s potential suspension, but the exact timing of the announcement is unknown.

The other headlines in the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes are a lot lighter and still have an offseason flair.

1. An Andrew Berry Sighting

Nathan on Twitter shared a picture of his brother with Browns GM Andrew Berry at what looks like a Cleveland Guardians game.

This is the calm before the storm of the 2022 preseason preparations so it makes sense that Berry is out enjoying an afternoon at the ballpark before training camp begins.

2. A Monday Memory

Courtesy of Vintage Browns, we have a 1988 Topps football card.

It shows the passing leaders during the 1987 NFL season for both the AFC and NFC.

Those players were Bernie Kosar of the Browns and Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kosar’s 1987 season was the only year he made it to the Pro Bowl.

When I first saw this photo, I thought why in the hell is Bernie wearing an AFC Pro Bowl jersey in a game against the Giants. It took me a minute to realize Banks was wearing an NFC Pro Bowl jersey and this was the Pro Bowl. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/mgX1K11oz9 — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) September 11, 2020

He threw for over 3000 yards and had 22 touchdowns with only 9 interceptions.

If you find those statistics underwhelming, remember that the NFL regular season was 12 games during that era and the league was not as quarterback friendly with the roughing the passer and other penalties that have protected and helped modern-era quarterbacks accumulate more impressive statistics.

Happy Monday Browns fans!