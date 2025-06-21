Browns Nation

Saturday, June 21, 2025
Browns Veteran Hit Big Home Run In Celebrity Softball Game

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns made their mark off the field recently when tight end David Njoku brought teammates and fans together for his second annual Celebrity Softball Game.

The event drew several Browns players, including wide receiver Cedric Tillman, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and safety Grant Delpit, who all participated in the lighthearted competition.

Delpit became the star of the show with an impressive display that had fans talking long after the game ended.

“I’m going Willie Mays,” Delpit said in a video clip before stepping to the plate.

He backed up those words by launching a deep home run that showcased his baseball skills.

The Browns later captioned their social media post about the moment, writing “Grand Delpit put his baseball background to use.”

Weather initially threatened to derail the festivities, with rain delaying the start of the event.

Njoku acknowledged the conditions were “not the best,” but the delay lasted just over an hour before clearing skies allowed the action to begin.

The home run derby kicked things off with participants including social media personality Ross Smith, DJ EV, and Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy taking their swings.

Cornerback Martin Emerson opted out of the derby competition but made it clear he planned to dominate during the main softball game.

The evening brought together an entertaining mix of personalities beyond the Browns’ roster.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined the festivities, along with social media stars Ross and Granny Smith, creating an atmosphere that blended professional athletics with fan engagement under the Eastlake lights.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

