Insider Believes Browns Are Closer To Contention Than Anyone Realizes

The Cleveland Browns didn’t resemble Super Bowl contenders last year, but a lot can change in a short amount of time. Within a few seasons, they could be fighting to become champions, despite how poorly they have done recently.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot discussed the Browns’ “Super Bowl window” and said last season set the foundation, and 2026 could build upon it.

“Last year was the foundation of Super Bowl window 2.0, and this year is another big, huge installment of Super Bowl window 2.0. Now, you’ve got the core of the future of the Cleveland Browns in place. What it needs more than anything, besides a little bit of time, is good quarterback play,” Cabot said.

"Last year was the foundation of Super Bowl window 2.0 and this year is another big huge installment of Super Bowl window 2.0. The future of the Cleveland Browns is in place. What it needs more than anything is good QB play." 🚨@MaryKayCabot says this Browns draft emphasized… pic.twitter.com/p7jC6QjIJ8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 30, 2026

By the time 2025 came to a close, most Browns fans agreed that general manager Andrew Berry had done a very good job of finding the right rookies for the team. Up-and-comers like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. were breaths of fresh air, while Carson Schwesinger did so well that he was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year.

That alone was enough to leave many people optimistic about what may be ahead for the Browns. But then Berry delivered again with this year’s draft, which raises the possibility of future greatness even more.

Of course, Cabot noted that the success of the team rests on how well the Browns’ quarterback does. That situation is a big question mark, at least right now. There is still no clarity about who will be running the team’s offense in 2026, although it seems like it’s coming down to Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson.

The Browns have been cobbling together an exceptional team of youthful players and proven veterans. The next chapter of this team is beginning, and it could be a promising one if the Browns handle it correctly.

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Insider Reveals When Browns Could Make Starting QB Decision