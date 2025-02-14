Browns Predicted To Land Former Pro Bowl QB

The NFL quarterback carousel is already spinning as teams gear up for a crucial offseason, with the Cleveland Browns leading the pack thanks to their No. 2 overall pick.

They’re not alone in their quarterback hunt though – at least eight teams are desperately searching for their next signal-caller, including the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and both New York teams.

The Los Angeles Rams might join the mix too if Matthew Stafford doesn’t return, setting up what promises to be an intense battle for top quarterback talent.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon sees some major moves ahead in the quarterback market.

He predicts Derek Carr will end up in Cleveland as a bridge quarterback, while the Vikings might pass on Sam Darnold in favor of J.J. McCarthy.

According to Gagnon’s analysis, the Steelers will likely stick with Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins could find himself wearing Raiders silver and black.

“My February prediction? The Vikes let Darnold get away in favor of McCarthy. The Steelers stick with Wilson. Cousins goes to the Raiders, Darnold goes back to the Jets in place of Aaron Rodgers, Carr becomes a bridge in Cleveland, the Titans and Giants draft Ward and Sanders, respectively, and Fields is left fighting for opportunities in a place like Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Cleveland, Las Vegas or New Orleans,” Gagnon said.

The situation looks particularly interesting for Derek Carr, whose time with the Saints appears to be winding down despite having two years left on his contract.

New Orleans could free up a substantial $30 million by designating him as a post-June 1 cut.

With the Saints eyeing potential replacements like Spencer Rattler or exploring draft-day trade options, Carr’s days in the Big Easy seem numbered.

Should Carr hit the open market, the Browns are likely to be first in line.

At 33 years old, he could be exactly what Cleveland needs – the most reliable bridge quarterback available this offseason.

