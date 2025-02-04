Browns Predicted To Land Massive Trade Haul From Bills Involving Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a lethal blow on Monday.

Myles Garrett’s request to be traded to a Super Bowl contender just changed the entire outlook for the offseason.

And while GM Andrew Berry has made it loud and clear that they don’t intend to trade him, he wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t at least listen to some offers.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic predicted a potential trade the Browns could land from the Buffalo Bills:

“Browns get: 2025 first-round pick (No. 30), second-round pick (No. 62), fourth-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, DE A.J. Epenesa and CB Kaiir Elam,” Jackson predicts. “Bills get: Garrett, 2025 third-round pick (No. 94, via Buffalo) and 2025 sixth-round pick (via Minnesota)”

The Bills have been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl berth for years now, so Garrett would most likely gladly agree to join Sean McDermott’s team.

They struggled to put some pressure on the opposing quarterback, and with Von Miller not getting any younger, their defensive line would get a massive boost with a prime Myles Garrett wreaking havoc off of the line of scrimmage.

Conversely, the Browns would be getting the kind of king’s ransom haul it would take for them to consider moving on from their future Hall of Famer.

They would also get a potential replacement at defensive end, a former first-round pick with some upside, and the opportunity to get a clean slate.

It’s never easy to let a player like Myles Garrett go.

But as tough as it might be, the timing is also perfect to blow things up and start again.

