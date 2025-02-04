Analyst Believes Myles Garrett’s Situation With Browns ‘Could Get Ugly’

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett aren’t on the same page right now.

The superstar defensive end has formally requested to be traded.

The team, however, has reportedly drawn a line in the sand and made it clear that they have no intention of moving him.

That’s why Dan Graziano believes this could be a long saga.

On ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ the renowned insider claimed that things could get ugly between both parties.

“I think it’s a got a chance to get ugly,” Graziano said.

He believes that if the Browns don’t trade him by the NFL Draft, Garrett would most likely hold out from training camp.

According to Graziano, this could only worsen the situation, and he is unsure how far both parties are willing to escalate the feud.

Garrett is still under contract through 2026, so technically, the Browns are in no rush to move him.

Then again, dragging this situation much further could only hurt their trade return.

Barring a shocking turn of events, it seems highly unlikely that Garrett will change his mind.

Once players seeking a trade enter the final year of their contracts, their trade value begins to decline.

It seems unlikely that they would receive more for him at age 30 than they would now.

At the end of the day, there’s no point in keeping a disgruntled player that might become a distraction or just go through the motions.

Garrett is too valuable, and he might be the piece that kickstarts the Browns’ long-overdue rebuild.

