Browns Predicted To Land Veteran QB To Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback carousel continues to spin, leaving fans wondering if they’re caught in a never-ending loop of false hope and disappointment.

What once seemed like a franchise-altering move, the acquisition of Deshaun Watson has unraveled into one of the NFL’s most expensive miscalculations.

Now, with the 2025 season looming, the Browns find themselves back at square one, desperately seeking stability at the game’s most important position.

CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan recently suggested that the Browns will target a veteran signal-caller to replace Watson.

“[Kirk] Cousins has a working relationship with Kevin Stefanski from their shared time in Minnesota, and the Browns are desperate for some stability at quarterback. Because Cleveland may be one of the few places to give Cousins a starting job, it could lead to the veteran taking less to land in a situation where he knows he’ll play right away,” Sullivan wrote.

While Cousins might not be the transformative talent to catapult Cleveland into Super Bowl contention, he’d represent a significant upgrade over the revolving door of quarterbacks the team has fielded in recent years.

Though not officially on the market, Cousins’ future with the Atlanta Falcons appears tenuous at best after being benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. last season.

The Falcons would absorb a financial penalty by releasing Cousins, but with Penix on an affordable rookie deal, the move wouldn’t cripple their salary cap.

For the Browns, Cousins would bring much-needed competence and predictability to the quarterback position.

However, recent performance concerns do exist.

The 36-year-old noticeably declined in the second half of last season, with his arm strength diminishing following an injury and his decision-making more hesitant than in previous years.

