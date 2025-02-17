Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns have to make a decision.

Myles Garrett doesn’t want to be a part of the team anymore, and it seems like things could get worse before they get any better.

The team has reportedly drawn a line in the sand and has no intention whatsoever of trading him.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen how these things usually unfold, and more often than not, the player gets his way.

With that in mind, Jordan Plocher of PFF predicted they would wait until draft night to trade him.

More specifically, he believes the former No. 1 pick will end up in Dallas.

In this scenario, the Cowboys would send the Browns two first-round picks, including the No. 12 selection in this draft, which they would use to land Michigan standout CB Will Johnson:

“Trade terms: Browns receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 12), 2026 first-round pick. Cowboys receive edge defender Myles Garrett. The Cowboys win the Myles Garrett lottery and pair him with Micah Parsons to form a lethal pass-rushing duo in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Browns continue rebuilding their defense by selecting talented cornerback Will Johnson, giving them a formidable pairing alongside Denzel Ward,” Plocher said.

As tough as it may be for the Browns to part ways with their best player and the face of the franchise, they might have no choice.

Garrett isn’t getting any younger, and we’ve seen how quickly players can fall off a cliff in such a physical league.

His trade value isn’t going to get much higher.

If anything, it can only get lower if the team gets into a stand-off with him, as the situation will eventually become unbearable, and they will just be forced to move on from him.

With this kind of trade, they can at least get two valuable first-round picks to revamp the roster.

While it’s not perfect, it’s still the best outcome possible.

