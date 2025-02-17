Browns Nation

Monday, February 17, 2025
Insider Has Interesting Theory About Cam Ward, Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in the mix to get one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There has been plenty of back and forth regarding their plans with the No. 2 pick.

Recently, renowned Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot predicted that they would draft Shedeur Sanders with their first-round selection.

Nevertheless, her colleague Tony Grossi isn’t so sure about that.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider believes there is a draft scenario where the Browns could land Cam Ward.

He believes the New York Giants could find a way to move up to No. 1 to get Shedeur Sanders, who also reportedly wants to play in the Big Apple.

They’ve reportedly coveted Sanders for a long time.

Grossi believes after the Giants move up to No. 1 to get Sanders, this will leave the door wide open for the Browns to draft Ward.

The Miami product has been considered the best quarterback prospect in his class for most of the process.

Cam Ward is far from a finished product.

His footwork and decision-making need plenty of coaching.

However, from a physical standpoint, he has all the traits one would want from a modern-day, dual-threat kind of quarterback.

This theory makes perfect sense, but we’ll just have to wait and see for now.

