Video Shows Deshaun Watson Throwing Wild Bachelor Party

Even before he suffered a setback from his season-ending injury, it seemed like the Cleveland Browns were already looking to move on from Deshaun Watson.

The former Houston Texans star was supposed to be the franchise’s savior, but even when he was healthy and eligible to play, he failed to live up to expectations.

To add insult to injury, some fans resented that he seemed unfazed by his and his team’s struggles.

He often looked detached and even spent time on vacation while the team was still playing.

That’s why some fans might not appreciate watching him throw a wild bachelor party ahead of his wedding with influencer Jilly Anais (via TMZ and MLFootball).

Even so, he’s entitled to do whatever he wants when he’s off the clock – within reason, of course.

Watson isn’t likely to suit up and play this season, and even if he were, this is the time to blow off some steam before things get real.

He’s reportedly been very active in team and quarterback meetings, and he’s been working hard to get back on the field at some point this season.

Whether the Browns will ever consider giving him a shot to pad up and play remains to be seen.

Watson is still under contract for two more years.

The trade that led him to Cleveland will go down as one of the worst in professional sports history.

But as long as he doesn’t harm the team, celebrating such a big event is okay.

