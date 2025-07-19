Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, July 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Projected To Have Major Impact

Browns Rookie Projected To Have Major Impact

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Projected To Have Major Impact
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class has plenty of depth and high-end talent that ideally will serve as the foundation for their next great team.

Hopefully, it will first help wipe the slate clean after a disastrous 2024 season.

Cleveland brought in some big names from major college programs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one rookie is projected to have a larger role after recent unfortunate off-field events opened the door wide open for him.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently wrote about which NFL rookie running backs are being overlooked and could have a major impact this season, and he named one of Cleveland’s two recent selections.

“Browns general manager Andrew Berry doubled-down on running back by selecting Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Last season, the Tennessee product led the SEC with 1,491 rushing yards. He’s a slashing runner with home run-hitting speed. Well, that number may be halved depending on what happens in [Quinshon] Judkins’ case, which creates further opportunities for Sampson. The 20-year-old has the physical ability to be a lead back. It may take some time for that to happen, but the runway is basically clear for him to take off as a rookie,” Sobleski wrote.

There may be more expected of Sampson now that Judkins, a second-round pick, is in some legal trouble that could significantly impact his NFL career.

Sampson proved he can be a three-down back at Tennessee, so as Judkins misses time dealing with a domestic violence charge, Cleveland should feel confident that Sampson can handle the increased workload.

The Browns surely had visions of replacing Nick Chubb with a potential breakthrough duo of Judkins and Sampson, and though that may still happen at some point, Sampson will have a chance to show he is capable of leading the backfield on his own.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders' NFL Potential Sparks Big Debate
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation