Saturday, March 8, 2025
Analyst Reveals Biggest QB Question Browns Are Facing With No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to get a quarterback in the offseason.

Most reports indicate they will get at least two: A veteran to be their bridge starter and a rookie to lead the way in the future.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many enticing options in free agency or the NFL Draft, so that puts the Browns in a bit of a tough situation.

With that in mind, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal questioned whether the team should necessarily go all-in and pursue a quote-unquote ‘franchise quarterback’ right away:

“The question is, does it have to definitively be a “franchise quarterback” you’re taking with the No. 2 pick? It’s the trickiness for the Browns in having a desperate need for a quarterback in a year when the quarterback options are thin at best. That’s not just with regards to a draft class seen as underwhelming, but also a free-agent pool that is, quite frankly, yawn-inducing.” Easterling wrote.

Some believe the Browns should sit this one out.

This NFL Draft class is underwhelming at best at quarterback, but there are plenty of talented players at other positions.

Conversely, the 2026 NFL Draft class is stacked at quarterback, so they might be in a position to get the guy they need to build the team around next season.

Then again, that would also mean they expect to have a high draft pick next season, and given how things fared in 2024, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry might not survive another losing year.

All things considered, most signs point at them going with a quarterback at No. 2 and just hoping for the best.

