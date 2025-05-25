Browns Predicted To Sign Former Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season at just 15.2 points per game, which necessitated major changes this offseason to ensure things improve on that side of the ball.

There are four new quarterbacks on the roster as well as a pair of exciting rookie running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, who should immediately improve what was one of the league’s worst rushing attacks last season.

One area that hasn’t received much attention is the wide receiver room, but Marissa Myers of TWSN recently predicted that one former Pro Bowl receiver will land with the Browns soon.

“Keenan Allen won’t be able to provide an impact for the Browns like he once would’ve been able to, but he can still provide an impact necessary for a WR2 to be paired alongside Jerry Jeudy and take the pressure off him when facing top secondaries,” Myers wrote.

Allen is still a free agent, as is fellow veteran receiver and former Brown Amari Cooper, though Allen looked like he had more in the tank last season.

Allen spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cleveland’s current depth chart at WR outside of Jerry Jeudy is unclear, and Allen would likely slot in as a plug-and-play WR2 alongside him.

Given how unstable and uncertain this quarterback room is, bringing in an accomplished and consistent receiver like Allen would be a big boost to this offense.

At 33 years old, Allen could bring a lot to this team on a one-year deal, and we’ll see if Myers’ prediction comes true.

