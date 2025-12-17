Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Tommy Rees’ College Interest Could Hint At Coaching Change

Tommy Rees’ College Interest Could Hint At Coaching Change

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Tommy Rees’ College Interest Could Hint At Coaching Change
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the town throughout the 2025 season. Fans and analysts alike have commented on the talented players that are on this roster, but have expressed frustration with their execution.

A lot of the failed execution has been put more on the coaching staff than the players, and if recent rumors are any indication, this team could be in for some major coaching changes. Kevin Stefanski’s name has been thrown out a lot as someone who is on the chopping block, as has special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

While both of these coaches appear to be candidates to get the axe first, there are also rumblings that the front office will clean house, getting rid of most of the staff and starting over.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would be a casualty in this situation, which could be a positive thing for him if other rumors are true.

Rees has been linked to a lot of college head coaching opportunities, including the open position at Michigan.

Reporter Albert Breer talked about this in a recent conversation with 92.3’s “The Fan,” sharing the latest on what he’s hearing with Rees and the coaching situation as a whole.

“You start to hear these things, sometimes it can be a sign of where things are going from a staffing standpoint. Whether that means the whole staff is in trouble, or the offensive staff is going to be evaluated,” Breer said.

As Breer mentioned, there are a lot of conversations being had about the Browns. However, most of them point to some major changes in the coaching staff.

If sweeping changes do come, it will be interesting to see if anyone will get a chance to stick around or if they’ll completely start from scratch.

NEXT:  Report: Browns Could Start Deshaun Watson In 2026
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: A fan reacts as Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M Aggies is picked #22 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City.
Analyst Reveals Major Update About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cleveland Browns fans gather to watch warm ups before the start of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Bills Matchup
cleveland browns draft
Browns Projected To Land Premium Draft Pick
Report: Browns Could Start Deshaun Watson In 2026
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Quinshon Judkins Fires Back At Negative Talk Surrounding Team
cleveland browns helmet
Titans Sign Former Browns Offensive Lineman
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation