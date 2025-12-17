Tommy Rees’ College Interest Could Hint At Coaching Change

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the town throughout the 2025 season. Fans and analysts alike have commented on the talented players that are on this roster, but have expressed frustration with their execution.

A lot of the failed execution has been put more on the coaching staff than the players, and if recent rumors are any indication, this team could be in for some major coaching changes. Kevin Stefanski’s name has been thrown out a lot as someone who is on the chopping block, as has special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

While both of these coaches appear to be candidates to get the axe first, there are also rumblings that the front office will clean house, getting rid of most of the staff and starting over.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would be a casualty in this situation, which could be a positive thing for him if other rumors are true.

Rees has been linked to a lot of college head coaching opportunities, including the open position at Michigan.

Reporter Albert Breer talked about this in a recent conversation with 92.3’s “The Fan,” sharing the latest on what he’s hearing with Rees and the coaching situation as a whole.

“You start to hear these things, sometimes it can be a sign of where things are going from a staffing standpoint. Whether that means the whole staff is in trouble, or the offensive staff is going to be evaluated,” Breer said.

As Breer mentioned, there are a lot of conversations being had about the Browns. However, most of them point to some major changes in the coaching staff.

If sweeping changes do come, it will be interesting to see if anyone will get a chance to stick around or if they’ll completely start from scratch.

