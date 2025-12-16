Mel Kiper Jr. Floats 2026 NFL Draft Idea For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months. One of the biggest decisions is surrounding their coaching staff, specifically, the future of Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

People have been calling for his head for years, and after how poorly the team has played despite having a top-tier defense, it seems more likely than not that he’ll be shown the door.

After coaches, the next-most pressing thing for the Browns is how they attack the 2026 NFL Draft. Their front office made a lot of strong picks this year, and if they can hit home runs as they did in 2025, there’s a chance this team could be significantly better a year from now.

Every fan and analyst seems to have their own ideas of which positions the Browns should target, including Mel Kiper Jr., who discussed his thoughts on ESPN’s “First Draft.”

While most people tend to bring up quarterback as the most pressing position, Kiper believes that targeting an elite receiver prospect could be in their best interest.

“I think you look at a guy that would make sense here. Carnell Tate would be a guy, dependable, okay. Jerry Jeudy has had some drops, but he’s got talent, we know that,” Kiper said.

Tate has been consistent and reliable for Ohio State, and he helped them win a national title in 2024. He is sometimes overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, who is viewed as one of the best receiving prospects of the past few years, but he’s an athlete who could bring a lot of value to an NFL roster.

The Browns could target a quarterback in the first round if they’re not sold on Shedeur Sanders, and perhaps use their second first-round pick on another WR.

