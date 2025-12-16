Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mel Kiper Jr. Floats 2026 NFL Draft Idea For Browns

Mel Kiper Jr. Floats 2026 NFL Draft Idea For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Mel Kiper Jr. Floats 2026 NFL Draft Idea For Browns
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months. One of the biggest decisions is surrounding their coaching staff, specifically, the future of Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

People have been calling for his head for years, and after how poorly the team has played despite having a top-tier defense, it seems more likely than not that he’ll be shown the door.

After coaches, the next-most pressing thing for the Browns is how they attack the 2026 NFL Draft. Their front office made a lot of strong picks this year, and if they can hit home runs as they did in 2025, there’s a chance this team could be significantly better a year from now.

Every fan and analyst seems to have their own ideas of which positions the Browns should target, including Mel Kiper Jr., who discussed his thoughts on ESPN’s “First Draft.”

While most people tend to bring up quarterback as the most pressing position, Kiper believes that targeting an elite receiver prospect could be in their best interest.

“I think you look at a guy that would make sense here. Carnell Tate would be a guy, dependable, okay.  Jerry Jeudy has had some drops, but he’s got talent, we know that,” Kiper said.

Tate has been consistent and reliable for Ohio State, and he helped them win a national title in 2024. He is sometimes overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith, who is viewed as one of the best receiving prospects of the past few years, but he’s an athlete who could bring a lot of value to an NFL roster.

The Browns could target a quarterback in the first round if they’re not sold on Shedeur Sanders, and perhaps use their second first-round pick on another WR.

NEXT:  Browns Linked To 3 Potential Game-Changers In 2026 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: D'Marco Jackson #48 of the Chicago Bears pulls down an interception over Grant Delpit #9 and Tyson Campbell #7 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Analyst Raises Alarming Concern About Browns Defense
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Analyst Reveals Worrisome Stats About Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 18: Chomps mascot of the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Broncos defeated Browns 26-23.
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Makes A Decision About His Future
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Harold Fannin Jr. #44 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday’s Loss
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 12: Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 12, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation