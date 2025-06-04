Browns QB Continues To Impress In OTAs

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle has taken on new intensity as rookie Shedeur Sanders continues building momentum during offseason workouts.

The young signal caller’s relentless preparation has caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike, with his work ethic becoming a standout feature of early practices.

Sanders demonstrated that commitment during Wednesday’s red zone drills, connecting with receiver Kaden Davis on a perfectly timed strike that showcased his developing accuracy and poise under pressure.

Shedeur Threads It, Davis Finishes It! Browns TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/MY33dfcmO5 — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) June 4, 2025

The throw highlighted Sanders’ growing comfort within the offense, though his path to significant playing time remains challenging.

Cleveland’s quarterback room features a crowded competition with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all competing for meaningful snaps behind center.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made clear in May that the depth chart remains fluid, with positions potentially shifting on a daily basis.

Sanders currently sits fourth on that chart, but his steady improvement suggests that ranking could change as camp progresses.

The rookie’s most notable development has come on the mental side of the game.

His grasp of the playbook and ability to process defensive reads has improved significantly, allowing him to focus more on execution rather than deciphering complex schemes.

That mental growth showed during recent practices, where Sanders has consistently completed passes and demonstrated better field awareness.

While he has yet to receive first-team reps during 11 on 11 drills, his second-team work has been encouraging despite an early stumble on his opening snap.

Sanders faces steep competition, but his combination of physical tools and mental preparation suggests he could emerge as a legitimate contender for playing time as the season approaches.

NEXT:

5 Notable Browns Players Were Not Seen At OTAs