5 Notable Browns Players Were Not Seen At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are navigating through organized team activities with several prominent faces missing from the practice field.

While these sessions remain voluntary, the absence of key contributors has generated conversation about preparation and team chemistry as the 2025 season approaches.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson provided insight into which players were absent from the latest sessions.

“Garrett, Njoku, Conklin, Bitonio, Diontae Johnson not out here again,” Jackson noted.

Same QB order as last week in early warmups: Pickett, Flacco, Gabriel, Sanders. Garrett, Njoku, Conklin, Bitonio, Diontae Johnson not out here again. Newsome here and practicing. Hickman practicing. Mandatory minicamp next week. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) June 4, 2025

Myles Garrett’s absence follows his typical pattern. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has previously skipped voluntary workouts without any negative impact on his dominant performances.

David Njoku and Jack Conklin present different scenarios.

Njoku continues working through injury recovery while preparing for what should be a pivotal role in the offense. Conklin’s steady presence anchoring the right tackle position makes his absence more noticeable for offensive line continuity.

After struggling through 2024, Diontae Johnson could benefit from extra repetitions to mesh with the offensive system.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized how these sessions could accelerate Johnson’s integration, making his absence particularly noteworthy.

Joel Bitonio appears to have earned some flexibility given his veteran status and consistent reliability.

Jackson also reported the Browns maintained their quarterback rotation from the previous week.

Kenny Pickett led the group, followed by Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Shedeur Sanders.

The defensive side showed positive movement with Greg Newsome returning after missing the opening week. Ronnie Hickman also participated in activities.

