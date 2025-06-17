Peter Schrager Raises Eyebrows With Claim About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual predicament this offseason with their quarterback depth chart.

While most NFL teams streamline their roster heading into the season, the Browns appear content carrying an abundance of signal callers into 2025.

The organization seems willing to keep all four, primarily because the group remains cost-effective.

However, that approach may not survive the rigors of training camp and preseason evaluation.

NFL insider Peter Schrager recently offered his perspective on Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room during “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I would be surprised personally if both of those veteran quarterbacks are on the roster come week 1,” Schrager said.

"This year is going to be very important for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.. The Brown have two first round picks next year"@PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hxAxXBX87B — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 17, 2025

The Browns currently roster Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as their veteran options, but Schrager believes Pickett faces the higher probability of being moved via trade or release.

August could prove pivotal as the team makes final decisions about their quarterback depth.

Cleveland’s evaluation process extends beyond just managing numbers.

The Browns need clarity on whether their younger prospects merit long-term investment, creating pressure to free up roster spots and practice reps for development.

A preseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars positioned the Browns to potentially hold two early first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

This asset collection changes their approach entirely, providing flexibility other teams lack when making roster decisions.

The Browns could explore creative solutions if traditional trade markets prove limited.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation will likely remain fluid through roster cuts and potentially beyond.

