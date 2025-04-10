Browns QB Named Among ‘Most Overpaid Players In NFL History’

The Cleveland Browns swung for the fences when they went after Deshaun Watson.

Like NFL teams usually do, they ignored his turmoil and complicated situation off the field because he seemed to be worth the trouble.

On top of that, they didn’t even hesitate to give him a fully guaranteed contract to make sure he would stay there for the long run.

That seemed like a good decision at the time, but it didn’t age well.

Fast forward to today, and people refer to that trade as one of the worst in professional sports history.

That’s why Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes Watson is one of the most overpaid players in the history of the National Football League:

“Still the sixth-highest-rated passer in league history, Watson truly was one of the league’s brightest stars for the Houston Texans between 2018 and 2020,” Gagnon wrote. “Ever since, the 2017 first-round pick has thrown a total of 19 touchdown passes in five seasons. Oh, and he’s due nearly $117 million over the course of the next two years despite the fact that the Browns have apparently given up on him.”

A lot of people hold this trade against GM Andrew Berry.

It’s true that someone has to be responsible and accountable for it.

Nevertheless, it’s not like he was the only one who thought this would be a good idea.

Watson used to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

This kind of thing happens; that’s a risk you take when you want to secure a star.

For now, the Browns will continue to deal with the ripple effect of this transaction.

