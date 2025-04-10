Analyst Says 1 QB Prospect Would Make Browns Fans ‘Lose Their Minds’

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their next quarterback.

They seem to have a lot of trust in Kenny Pickett, but they know they also need to add some young competition to the locker room.

As of now, most analysts believe they will take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick.

That all but rules out Shedeur Sanders going to the Browns, and with Cam Ward reportedly being the No. 1 pick, that ends the short list of the best quarterback prospects.

With that in mind, some believe that the Browns will try to trade back into the first round to get a signal-caller, and since Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart is currently ranked as QB3, he could be their guy.

If that’s the case, however, Anthony Lima believes the fans would not like this.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Lima believes that the fans would ‘lose their minds’ if the Browns take Dart:

“If, when all is said and done, Jaxson Dart is the guy they come away with—that’s the guy they have conviction over, that’s the guy they may even trade up at the end of the first round to go get—I think most fans would’ve just hoped both Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were gone to begin with,” Lima said. “Unfortunately, I just think if that’d be the case, I don’t think there’d be any excitement.”

Dart is one of the most intriguing prospects entering the league this season.

While he might not be ready for the pros right away, his tape is appealing, and his arm talent is evident.

Also, he played in the SEC and fared just fine, and that usually translates to success in the pros.

At the end of the day, there are no clear-cut superstars at quarterback in this class.

Most of the prospects project to be high-end backups, with Ward and Sanders as the only potential exceptions, and some scouts aren’t even sold on them either.

