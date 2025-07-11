Browns QB Predicted To Be ‘Biggest Bust’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns have a ton of work to do to make up for the repugnant 3-14 campaign they put their fans through in 2024, and although it hasn’t been the most exciting offseason in Cleveland featuring a bunch of big moves to turn things around, there is a lot to look forward to for the 2025 season.

The most intriguing aspect is what the plan is at the quarterback position, as the front office has brought in four new QBs in an attempt to see if any of them can officially turn the page on the Deshaun Watson era and convince the powers that be that this team doesn’t need to draft a rookie high in the 2026 draft.

Not everyone is a believer of the QB room, however, as Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently predicted each team’s biggest bust in 2025 and included a certain veteran QB as his pick for the Browns.

“Of that group, Flacco is the only quarterback who has taken snaps for the Browns in the past. Famously, he went 4-1 as the starter in 2023 while helping Cleveland earn a stunning playoff berth. Any fans hoping to see a repeat of Flacco Fever are going to be disheartened. Assuming Flacco even beats out the other three quarterbacks, he’s not joining a roster that is a QB away from postseason contention. The 2023 Browns had the league’s top-ranked defense, and Cleveland has regressed significantly on that side of the ball since,” Knox wrote.

Flacco is 40 years old and looked his age at times last season with the Indianapolis Colts, so it’s unrealistic for this organization and this fanbase to expect Flacco to come in and start 17 games and lead this team to the playoffs.

With how difficult the Browns’ schedule is over the first half of the season, it’s likely fans will be treated to multiple starting QBs once again, as this front office didn’t just trade a fifth-round pick for Kenny Pickett only to let him sit on the bench all year.

We may see all four of these quarterbacks on the field at some point, which is the right approach in order to get a better idea of how to navigate the 2026 draft.

It’s tough for Flacco to be a bust if expectations are where they should be.

NEXT:

Todd Haley Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns