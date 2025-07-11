Todd Haley Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns

The Cleveland Browns face one of the most crowded quarterback competitions in recent memory as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With five signal callers vying for the starting job, the organization finds itself in an unusual position that could define their immediate future.

Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett join recovering Deshaun Watson alongside rookie draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in what promises to be a fascinating battle throughout training camp.

Former NFL head coach Todd Haley recently weighed in on the situation during an appearance on NFL SiriusXM Radio.

“I gotta believe that there were a lot of people in that building that love Kenny Pickett. There were a lot of people in that building that love Dillon Gabriel, and a lot of people in that building that love Shedeur Sanders. But, Joe Flacco is the guy. I would be shocked if it was anybody else starting the season. But in that building, within that staff, I got to believe that they think one of these guys can be the long-term solution,” Haley said.

The veteran presence of Flacco appears to give him an early edge in the competition.

His experience and understanding of NFL systems align well with what Cleveland needs as they navigate this transition period.

However, the real intrigue lies in how the younger quarterbacks develop and whether any can make a compelling case for the future.

From a roster construction standpoint, keeping all five quarterbacks through the regular season presents significant challenges.

The Browns will likely need to make difficult decisions that could involve trades or releases.

The organization invested considerable draft capital in both Sanders and Gabriel, while Pickett arrived via trade from the Eagles.

The preseason will prove crucial in determining which players can either claim a future starting role or generate enough interest from other teams.

For Haley, the ideal scenario involves one of the younger quarterbacks emerging as a legitimate long-term solution, allowing the franchise to move forward with clarity at the position.

