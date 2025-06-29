Browns Nation

Sunday, June 29, 2025
Browns QB Projected To Have Hall Of Fame Career

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns got Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft and it didn’t even cost them the first-rounder most thought it would.

Instead, the Browns were able to take Sanders with the No. 144 pick, a steal at that point of the draft for a quarterback some talent evaluators had going early in the first round.

Sanders’ fall down the board was unprecedented, as teams passed up on him multiple times before Cleveland decided it was finally worth taking the gamble.

While the concerns over his pre-draft process were warranted, Sanders is undoubtedly a talented quarterback who actually might be able to thrive with the Browns as he faces no immediate pressure to start and win games.

Sanders will be battling for an opportunity to stick on the 53-man roster during training camp and preseason, but the early returns from OTAs have been encouraging.

DraftKings decided to try and predict Sanders’ NFL career and it wound up with him making the NFL Hall of Fame.

“We Predicted Shedeur’s Entire NFL Career,” DraftKings wrote.

In the graphic, DraftKings predicts Sanders will play for the Browns, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders and put up big numbers along the way.

DraftKings predicted Sanders would win one Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, be named to seven Pro Bowls and make the Hall of Fame in 2046 after putting up 62,804 passing yards, 454 touchdowns, a 68.7 percent completion rate and 144 total wins.

That would be quite the career for Sanders if he’s able to hit those marks, though for now his focus should be on making a positive impression in the summer.

Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation