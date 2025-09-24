Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Browns’ QB Situation Could Take Unexpected Turn

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns conducted an unprecedented four-man quarterback competition this offseason that resulted in 40-year-old Joe Flacco winning the starting job, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were named his backup and third-string options, and veteran Kenny Pickett was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a confusing, winding road that led to the current situation, but one analyst believes the team could still make a surprising move at the position.

During a recent episode of ‘The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima,’ Carman said that if the team makes a move and benches Flacco for Dillon Gabriel, that might not necessarily signal the end of the road for Flacco.

“You could see a scenario where Dillon goes in, plays Week 5, plays Week 6, plays Week 7, something not good happens Week 7, and it’s Joe who goes back in, not Shedeur,” Carman said.

Going back to Flacco after being benched would be fairly unprecedented, but this scenario only likely plays out if the Browns continue to win games despite shaky quarterback play.

Cleveland’s defense has been dominant so far, and the running game is getting better each week as second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins continues to get more comfortable as the featured back.

Despite those positive developments, Flacco still has five turnovers through three games, and his seat is getting warmer with each one.

If Gabriel comes in and doesn’t do much better, it’s possible Flacco could be re-inserted after a few weeks, even though many fans would be calling for Shedeur Sanders at that point.

This QB room is still a mess and could change during any given week, but for now, it’s still Flacco’s team.

