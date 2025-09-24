Stats Show How Dominant Myles Garrett Has Been This Season

Months ago, Cleveland Browns fans sounded the alarms when Myles Garrett requested a trade.

The superstar pass-rusher claimed that he wanted to play in a Super Bowl while he was still in his prime.

He ultimately backpedaled and took a massive contract extension, and while some fans might not have liked the way he handled things, they certainly have to be thankful for having him around.

As pointed out by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, the former No. 1 pick is putting together another spectacular campaign:

“Garrett is second in the NFL in sacks (4) and leads the league in run stop win rate as an edge defender. Double-teamed at the 11th-highest rate among edge rushers (which feels low),” Oyefusi posted on X.

He just keeps adding on to his first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.

It’s still early in the season, but Garrett should be the odds-on favorite to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

He’s the most disruptive defensive player in all of football, and some might go even further by saying that he’s the absolute best player in the league, regardless of the position.

It hasn’t all been pretty, though.

He was visibly frustrated after the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and with a player of his caliber, there will always be rumblings and rumors about his feelings when the team isn’t getting the job done.

Still, he has a no-trade clause in his contract, and after putting pen to paper in the offseason, it’s hard to believe he’s going to ask out again.

Whatever the case, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be able to keep building and planning around the most dominant pass-rusher of his generation.

