Browns Quietly Reach A Troubling Milestone

When people talk about the NFL and how their favorite team is doing, they tend to focus on the offense, defense, or both. In the eyes of most fans, those are the most important units on a football team.

Most of the time, they are, as they are on the field the most, but having a strong special teams unit is often overlooked. Teams with strong special teams don’t have to worry about this unit as much, but there’s a definite downside, and a remarkable difference in subpar and bad special teams.

Unfortunately for their fans, the Cleveland Browns are said to have either the worst or a bottom-five special teams unit in the NFL. This part of their team has been criticized all season, and for good reason.

Analyst Aaron Schatz made a graphic on X of the teams with the worst special teams DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) since 1978.

The Browns were sixth on this list, an indication that they not only have one of the worst special teams units in the league, but they’re on a historically bad pace.

“With another terrible game on special teams, the Cleveland Browns are now the 6th worst special teams DVOA through 13 games,” Schatz wrote.

One more table for this morning. With another terrible game on special teams, the Cleveland Browns are now the 6th worst special teams DVOA through 13 games. pic.twitter.com/MJWOPwj3E6 — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) December 8, 2025

With a DVOA of -11.4%, the Browns’ special teams unit is not only underperforming, but they’re significantly underperforming what models expect them to do. It’s a bit surprising to see how poorly they’ve been, given how strong a defense they have, but those units aren’t always connected.

At a minimum, the Browns will likely move on from their special teams coordinator, Bubba Ventrone, at the end of this season.

At maximum, they could make some sweeping roster changes, addressing their special teams woes and also filling any other holes that might exist on the roster.

