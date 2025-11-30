Browns Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns were hoping the final six games of the season would show progress and give fans hope to carry into 2026.

Unfortunately, one of the team’s persistent struggles this season reared its ugly head again in Sunday’s frustrating 26-8 loss to the 49ers.

Special teams mistakes have plagued the Browns all year, from missed field goals to punt and kickoff return touchdowns, as well as general miscommunication.

Sunday may have been the worst performance yet from coach Bubba Ventrone’s unit, and fans have clearly had enough.

After the loss, Browns fans voiced their frustration, with many calling for Ventrone to be fired.

“When is Bubba Ventrone going to be held accountable for his treasonous acts,” another fan said. “#Browns lose 26-8 and fall to 3-9 on the season. Special Teams were AWFUL, and the offense was completely stagnant in the 2nd half. Bubba Ventrone cannot be employed by this time next week. Its been awful stuff since W1,” another fan wrote. ” Browns special teams today: -gave up a 48-yard punt return that led to a TD -fielded a kickoff that was going out of bounds -fumbled a punt without a defender in sight that led to a TD Bubba Ventrone I’ll see you in maximum security prison,” another fan said. “Bubba Ventrone needs to be fired. How many games was lost cuz of ST this year?!” another frustrated fan commented.

The mistakes started early in the first quarter when 49ers punt returner Skyy Moore returned a punt for 66-yards.

One of the most puzzling blunders was when Malachi Corley fielded a kickoff return in the third-quarter and went out of bounds at the five-yard line, setting up another 49ers score.

Malachi Corley made a choice on the kickoff. It wasn’t the right one. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/hRzG8IT3Oi — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) November 30, 2025

Another special teams gaffe came when Gage Larvadain fumbled a punt, giving the 49ers the ball at the Browns’ 18-yard line in the fourth quarter. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy later found Jauan Jennings for a 7-yard TD pass to increase their lead to 23-8 and put the game out of reach.

The Browns face major decisions this offseason regarding the future of their coaching staff.

Sunday’s performance highlighted persistent special teams issues, including repeated mistakes and apparent miscommunication across the unit—problems that have become increasingly difficult to ignore.

