Browns Radio Host Compares Watching Browns Offense To ‘Life Sentence’

Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was a competitive contest, but the end result for the Cleveland Browns remained the same as the previous three outings: a loss.

Cleveland’s second-half effort from quarterback Deshaun Watson was an improvement as he went 11 of 12 passing for 122 yards, but ultimately the much-maligned signal-caller could not lead the Browns into the end zone yesterday.

With Cleveland returning home this week to host the Cincinnati Bengals, fans and analysts alike are losing their patience with this iteration of the Browns.

Count Browns radio host Ken Carman among those analysts who are seeing their patience wear thin with Cleveland’s poor offensive performances.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the titular host wasn’t having any of the functional offense debate being offered up as Carman compared keeping quarterback Deshaun Watson as the starter to prison (via 92.3 The Fan’s X account).

“There’s no light at the end of the tunnel,” Carman emphatically said during his rant, adding, “This is a life sentence; it’s over.”

"I can't do the functional offense anymore. Our co-host on a Tuesday is one of your leading scorers and he's a safety." @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony sound off on #Browns pic.twitter.com/lqVDNEdrOe — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 14, 2024

Carman’s rant started over a debate about Cleveland’s offense being functional as the Browns were able to move the football in spurts and earned nine points off three Dustin Hopkins’ field goals as the result.

The radio host suggested there was no hope he could offer any fans about the current situation beyond the team’s inability to win contests would lead to a high draft pick during the next offseason.

“If (Watson) keeps starting, that means they’ll keep losing,” Carman said, adding, “And then you can have the conversation about Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders.”

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 2 Wild Stats For Browns' Inability To Score