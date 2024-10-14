Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Radio Host Compares Watching Browns Offense To ‘Life Sentence’

Browns Radio Host Compares Watching Browns Offense To ‘Life Sentence’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after their 16-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles was a competitive contest, but the end result for the Cleveland Browns remained the same as the previous three outings: a loss.

Cleveland’s second-half effort from quarterback Deshaun Watson was an improvement as he went 11 of 12 passing for 122 yards, but ultimately the much-maligned signal-caller could not lead the Browns into the end zone yesterday.

With Cleveland returning home this week to host the Cincinnati Bengals, fans and analysts alike are losing their patience with this iteration of the Browns.

Count Browns radio host Ken Carman among those analysts who are seeing their patience wear thin with Cleveland’s poor offensive performances.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the titular host wasn’t having any of the functional offense debate being offered up as Carman compared keeping quarterback Deshaun Watson as the starter to prison (via 92.3 The Fan’s X account).

“There’s no light at the end of the tunnel,” Carman emphatically said during his rant, adding, “This is a life sentence; it’s over.”

Carman’s rant started over a debate about Cleveland’s offense being functional as the Browns were able to move the football in spurts and earned nine points off three Dustin Hopkins’ field goals as the result.

The radio host suggested there was no hope he could offer any fans about the current situation beyond the team’s inability to win contests would lead to a high draft pick during the next offseason.

“If (Watson) keeps starting, that means they’ll keep losing,” Carman said, adding, “And then you can have the conversation about Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders.”

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals 2 Wild Stats For Browns' Inability To Score
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Reveals 2 Wild Stats For Browns' Inability To Score

1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks to the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Player Rips Browns For Starting Deshaun Watson

12 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Has 3-Word Message About 1-5 Record

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns blocks a field goal attempt by Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett References Famous Movie Amid Nick Chubb's Return

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Performance

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Insider Reveals Her Thoughts On Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Nick Harris #53 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

4 Browns Injured Against Eagles On Sunday

16 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an incomplete pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Insider Reveals Wild Stat Line For Deshaun Watson

16 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Eagles

17 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: FOX PBC Fight Night Announcers include left to right Former Heavyweight Champion Lennox Lewis, current WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Kenny Albert at Barclays Center on August 03, 2019 in New York City.

FOX Broadcaster Celebrates Milestone Sunday During Browns, Eagles Game

17 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Long snapper Rex Sunahara #50 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Set To Give 'Hometown Kid' His First-Ever NFL Start

20 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Nick Sirianni Shows Off New Look Ahead Of Browns Game

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) on the field during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Reveals The Browns' Decision On Starting OL Against Eagles

21 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns' DT Among Surprise Inactive Players For Eagles Game

21 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Vents His Frustration About Browns

22 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce Shows Up At Browns, Eagles Game

22 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Believes Browns Will 'Accelerate' Rebuild After 2024 Season

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Denzel Ward's Status For Eagles Game

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Names 3 Big Areas Of Concern For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Will Return

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Impressive Stat This Season

2 days ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Josh Cribbs Reveals What Bothers Him About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Browns Coach Reveals How Team Must Defend Saquon Barkley

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the first thalf of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have 2 Options To Attack Eagles' Defense

2 days ago

Browns Nation