Browns Radio Host Says QB Situation ‘Is A Mess’

Coming into last week’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns seemed ready to take the next step forward after making the NFL playoffs in 2023.

The Browns returned the core of the team that earned that surprise berth last year, including the majority of the offense despite the unit suffering multiple injuries in 2023.

Dallas not only deflated many fans’ hopes heading into the season regarding the Browns, but the Cowboys also created a controversy as quarterback Deshaun Watson looked bad in the game.

Browns radio host Tony Rizzo has seen enough.

ESPN Cleveland shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – a video clip from Tuesday’s “The Really Big Show” program, and Rizzo did not hold back on his thoughts about the messy quarterback situation.

“I’m told by those who know that if I just get average quarterback play, I’m going to be in play for this thing right now,” Rizzo said, adding that Watson is “an absolute mess right now; the whole situation is a mess.”

"The whole thing is a mess," – @TheRealTRizzo is just about over it already. pic.twitter.com/hylaYIlo1O — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 10, 2024

Rizzo was in disbelief that the Browns announced that Watson would continue in his role as the starting quarterback despite his poor performance against the Cowboys, a game in which he finished with 169 yards and two interceptions during a 24-of-45 passing performance.

The radio host also took issue with individuals pointing at the Browns’ offensive line – one that was missing two starters on Sunday – as not having supplied Watson with adequate time to throw the football.

“He had 4.8 seconds on certain sacks that he took,” Rizzo said as he declined to blame the makeshift offensive line.

