Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Radio Host Says QB Situation ‘Is A Mess’

Browns Radio Host Says QB Situation ‘Is A Mess’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Coming into last week’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns seemed ready to take the next step forward after making the NFL playoffs in 2023.

The Browns returned the core of the team that earned that surprise berth last year, including the majority of the offense despite the unit suffering multiple injuries in 2023.

Dallas not only deflated many fans’ hopes heading into the season regarding the Browns, but the Cowboys also created a controversy as quarterback Deshaun Watson looked bad in the game.

Browns radio host Tony Rizzo has seen enough.

ESPN Cleveland shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – a video clip from Tuesday’s “The Really Big Show” program, and Rizzo did not hold back on his thoughts about the messy quarterback situation.

“I’m told by those who know that if I just get average quarterback play, I’m going to be in play for this thing right now,” Rizzo said, adding that Watson is “an absolute mess right now; the whole situation is a mess.”

Rizzo was in disbelief that the Browns announced that Watson would continue in his role as the starting quarterback despite his poor performance against the Cowboys, a game in which he finished with 169 yards and two interceptions during a 24-of-45 passing performance.

The radio host also took issue with individuals pointing at the Browns’ offensive line – one that was missing two starters on Sunday – as not having supplied Watson with adequate time to throw the football.

“He had 4.8 seconds on certain sacks that he took,” Rizzo said as he declined to blame the makeshift offensive line.

NEXT:  Hall Of Fame TE Believes Browns Should Have 'Short Leash' For Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hall Of Fame TE Believes Browns Should Have 'Short Leash' For Deshaun Watson

17 mins ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Work Out QB Today

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Insider Reveals 3 TE Work Out For Browns Today

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sign LB To Deal With Injuries

3 hours ago

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams prior to a game between the Denver Broncos and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on December 15, 2018 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO.

Gregg Williams Sounds Off About Browns' Loss To Cowboys

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Believes Team Will Respond In Week 2

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cooper Beebe #56 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up over the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns, Cowboys Game Had Massive Viewership Numbers

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Hall's Court Hearing Rescheduled For Next Week

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Facing A New Lawsuit

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says It's 'Foolish' To Blame 1 Person For Browns Loss

22 hours ago

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Cade York #3 of the Washington Commanders reacts as he watches his field goal attempt miss in the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida

Browns Won't Get Draft Pick After Commanders Cut Cade York

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cooper Beebe #56 of the Dallas Cowboys lines up over the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest-Graded Browns Players In Loss To Cowboys

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Everyone's Asking The Same Thing About Browns' Offense

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Sounds Off On Team After Loss To Cowboys

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Points To Browns' Preseason Mismanagement As Reason For Loss

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Points Out Obvious Concern For Deshaun Watson's Performance

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku's Status Unclear After Week 1 Contest

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Performance

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Makes Wild Statement After Browns' Penalties Against Cowboys

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is hit by Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys as he holds the ball in the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL QB Believes Deshaun Watson Is A 'Shell Of His Old Self'

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Does Not Mince Words About Deshaun Watson's Performance

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Provides Clear Picture Into Deshaun Watson's Performance

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Critical Of Deshaun Watson's Performance Against Cowboys

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Cedric Tillman

1 day ago

Browns Nation