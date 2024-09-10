Hall Of Fame TE Believes Browns Should Have ‘Short Leash’ For Deshaun Watson

In the Cleveland Browns’ season opener, quarterback Deshaun Watson had a forgettable game where he finished 24 of 45 with 169 passing yards, two interceptions, and a single touchdown.

Watson’s performance came in the team’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a game that was not as close as the score indicated.

Although Cleveland is searching for answers, analysts across the league are pointing to Watson’s play as the main catalyst for the result.

Those analysts include NFL Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

On Monday’s “The Zach Gelb Show,” Gonzalez suggested that Watson should have limited opportunities remaining to keep this starting job and told viewers the backup quarterback – veteran Jameis Winston – deserves a chance (via X).

“That’s not good football,” Gonzalez said, adding, “I would put him on a short leash, a real short leash.”

.@TonyGonzalez88 says Deshaun Watson should be on a short leash and the Browns should give Deshaun at max 2 more games before benching him for Jameis Winston. @InfSportsNet pic.twitter.com/D7ZWitdpbb — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) September 9, 2024

Gonzalez added fuel to the fire by saying the team’s five-year, $230 fully guaranteed contract “might go down as the worst in NFL history” if Watson cannot fix his play.

The analyst said with multiple star players in their prime, they should push the coaching staff to give him a chance to right the ship for one or two more games only before putting Jameis Winston into the lineup.

Watson has shown that he lacks confidence or is distracted by other obstacles, the Hall of Famer explained.

Gonzalez added he believes the team sacked quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason to avoid having a controversy surrounding Watson, suggesting the fans would have demanded Flacco return to the starting lineup after Sunday’s performance.

Not re-signing Flacco allowed the Browns to avoid that controversy, Gonzalez explained.

