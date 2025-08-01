Browns Radio Host Unleashes Wild Shedeur Sanders Rant

Analysts around the NFL have bashed the Cleveland Browns’ handling of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Much of the distrust stems from the organization’s decision to have four quarterbacks in training camp, including fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders’ opportunities have been sparse as Cleveland has divided up snaps among all four QBs this offseason and reduced his on-field experience.

However, radio host Ken Carman does not believe the Browns have malicious intent toward Sanders.

“They are doing everything they can to provide the fairest shot possible for him. … I will take it to my grave and say it right to Saint Peter’s face. They are not doing anything to try to sabotage or to try break Shedeur Sanders,” Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan.

🏈"They are doing everything they can to provide the fairest shot possible for him… I'll take it to my grave."@KenCarman gets animated telling @SportsBoyTony that the #Browns are NOT trying to sabotage or break Shedeur Sanders. 🔊: https://t.co/jjcBUMn9T3 pic.twitter.com/z6UotGUncZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 31, 2025

Carman emphasized that the Browns are not trying to keep Sanders from having a productive NFL career, as others have suggested.

He also mentioned Sanders’ jersey sales as another reason Cleveland should want the rookie to succeed.

“How many jerseys did he already sell? How many autographs has he already signed in greater Cleveland?” Carman asked.

Carman noted how involved Sanders has been in the community, suggesting that he’s embracing his opportunity to become a future starter.

Cleveland’s past failures were also a talking point, and the host noted that the Browns’ inability to find a franchise quarterback should be reason enough for them to do everything within their power to help him succeed.

