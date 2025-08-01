The Miz Believes Browns Have Found Their Franchise QB

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves as a focal point in many conversations leading into the 2025 NFL season.

Normally, a team with a record like the Browns had in 2024 wouldn’t warrant as big a discussion, but their quarterback situation is unique.

As Browns fans know, Deshaun Watson is sidelined for the foreseeable future, and it didn’t seem like they had much direction when the season ended.

It took some time, but the Browns added pieces to create a competition in the room.

The problem, at least in the eyes of some, is that the Browns added too many pieces.

Two of those pieces came in this year’s draft, where they selected Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders and Gabriel have both had their moments throughout training camp, which caused Michael Gregory Mizanin (the Miz), to have strong feelings about this team.

As he mentioned on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Mizanin spoke highly of coach Stefanski’s abilities to run a team.

Mizanin made particular mention of Stefanski’s history of developing players, saying, “With Dillon, as well as with Shedeur, I believe we have our franchise quarterback.”

The jury is still out on who the Browns’ Week 1 quarterback will be.

It could be Joe Flacco for a few weeks, but it could also be one of their rookies.

Mizanin isn’t worried about this position for the Browns, even though they’ve struggled to find consistency at QB for years.

Fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see how it’ll all pan out.

