Browns Radio Hosts Suggest Rift Between Fans, Players Could Get Worse

During the Cleveland Browns’ 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson fell to the ground in the second quarter, potentially injuring his Achilles before dropping to the turf.

Fans’ reactions were mixed during the aftermath as some fans cheered or booed Watson, upsetting his teammates who gathered with him on the field to show their support.

Several Cleveland players revealed their thoughts on the reaction, calling out fans who reacted negatively toward Watson’s injury.

For Browns radio hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, the discussion on Monday focused on whether the rift between the Browns’ fans and the franchise’s players would be an ongoing issue.

Lima started the segment by questioning if it’s “the players versus the fans now for the rest of the year” after Sunday’s reactions (via X).

"Is it the players versus the fans now for the rest of the year?"@KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss #Browns players comments on fan reaction to Deshaun Watson's injury on Sunday pic.twitter.com/P07jBYfL9W — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 21, 2024

Carman answered affirmatively, suggesting the rift could grow.

The radio host – who attended the game – said that the fans who reacted to Watson’s injury were a “very loud, very small minority.”

He added that a majority of fans did not react, leaving the team open to criticisms moving forward now from those silent fans who were lumped into the same category.

“They’re going to remember that; they’re absolutely going to remember that,” Carman said of the fan base, including the ones who did not react to Watson’s injury.

“A team that’s been completely imperfect this year better be perfect, or it’s going to get even worse,” Carman cautioned.

Cleveland’s next game will also be at home as the Browns continue their three-game homestand with AFC North rival Baltimore coming to town this Sunday.

