Browns Radio Host Suggests Trade Target After Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns lost more than their fifth straight contest on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to the 21-14 loss to their AFC North rival, the Browns also potentially lost Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season.

Watson went down during the second quarter of the contest, falling without taking contact as he’s believed to have injured his Achilles.

With veteran backup Jameis Winston and second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson remaining on the roster, some fans and analysts are looking for potential options for the team to resurrect their season.

Browns radio host Tony Rizzo is offering his thoughts on the subject, sharing on X his suggestion for a potential replacement should Watson be out for the season.

“Would the Browns trade for (Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Joe) Flacco?” Rizzo asked.

Would the Browns trade for Flacco? Different circumstances than a week ago? Colts would probably say no. #DawgPound — Tony Rizzo (@TheRealTRizzo) October 20, 2024

Rizzo said he was unsure if the Browns could pry him away from the Colts, however.

“Different circumstances than a week ago? Colts would probably say no,” Rizzo added.

Flacco was sensational a season ago coming to the team after sitting out for much of the year.

In five regular season starts, Flacco went 4-1 and helped the Browns make a surprise playoff appearance in 2023.

Flacco finished his brief stint with the Browns by completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The veteran earned the team’s respect as well as the city’s adoration for helping Cleveland reach their second playoff berth in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.

Cleveland is expected to announce Watson’s status on Monday during the team’s press conference.

