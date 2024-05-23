Browns Nation

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Browns Rank Second In NFL In 1 Intriguing Category

Cleveland Browns offensive line
Cleveland Browns offensive line (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

After posting an 11-6 record last season, the Cleveland Browns kept the core of their 2023 roster intact for a second playoff run.

Retaining these players’ services does come at a price, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Still, a recent look at how expensive that move was could come as a shock to most fans.

A Twitter account named NFL Stats shared a post this week that ranked the Cleveland Browns as the second-highest offensive payroll in the NFL behind only the Los Angeles Rams.

While the NFL does not officially release the information surrounding each player’s salary and signing bonus, multiple websites track down the information and report it.

The website Spotrac is a highly-respected website compiling each player’s salary information by team.

Spotrac reported that seven of the 10 highest-paid Browns are on the offense, totaling a $137.8 million salary for these seven athletes.

Leading the way is quarterback Deshaun Watson with a cap hit of $63.8 million this season, a total that makes up nearly 25 percent of the team’s entire salary cap figure.

Watson’s pay is among the top 10 largest salaries in the NFL this season as it ranks seventh overall in 2024.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper comes in as the second-highest Cleveland athlete with a $23.7 million cap hit this year.

The next three offensive players among the top 10 are on the line with guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller and tackle Jack Conklin making above $10.5 million each.

Tight end David Njoku and Nick Chubb round out the bottom of this top-10 list, making $9.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

