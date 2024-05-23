Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a very good season, all things considered.

Not many teams are able to make the playoffs, let alone be in contention to win a competitive division like the AFC North, when they have to start five different quarterbacks due to injury.

That’s particularly true when the guy that led them to the playoffs was sitting on his couch months before getting a call and hadn’t found much success in his final couple of stints in the league.

That’s why the bar is now set much higher in Berea.

With that in mind, analysts at ESPN Cleveland pointed out that the only thing that could be considered a success for this team in 2024 would be to reach at least the AFC Championship Game.

They believe that just winning a playoff game won’t be enough, especially if they win the division, as they’ve already been there and done that.

Of course, plenty of that will linger on Deshaun Watson’s health and whether he’s going to be able to be the same player he once was.

But the Browns have a championship-caliber defense, the reigning Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Watson showed glimpses of greatness in his final game before that season-ending injury, and that should give the fans hope for the future.

Whatever the case, this team is built to get far in the playoffs, and anything short of that should be disappointing for the organization and the fan base.

