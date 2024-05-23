Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

Analyst Reveals What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a very good season, all things considered.

Not many teams are able to make the playoffs, let alone be in contention to win a competitive division like the AFC North, when they have to start five different quarterbacks due to injury.

That’s particularly true when the guy that led them to the playoffs was sitting on his couch months before getting a call and hadn’t found much success in his final couple of stints in the league.

That’s why the bar is now set much higher in Berea.

With that in mind, analysts at ESPN Cleveland pointed out that the only thing that could be considered a success for this team in 2024 would be to reach at least the AFC Championship Game.

They believe that just winning a playoff game won’t be enough, especially if they win the division, as they’ve already been there and done that.

Of course, plenty of that will linger on Deshaun Watson’s health and whether he’s going to be able to be the same player he once was.

But the Browns have a championship-caliber defense, the reigning Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year.

Watson showed glimpses of greatness in his final game before that season-ending injury, and that should give the fans hope for the future.

Whatever the case, this team is built to get far in the playoffs, and anything short of that should be disappointing for the organization and the fan base.

NEXT:  Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Denzel Ward Has High Praise For 1 New Teammate

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Makes Bold Statement About Goals For This Season

5 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed During OTAs

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins' Status At OTAs

9 hours ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

10 hours ago

Free-Agent LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush Praises Jim Schwartz As Reason He Signed With Browns

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

23 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

3 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Biggest Defensive Issue Lies At 1 Position

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares His Thoughts On Browns New Helmet

3 days ago

Browns Nation