Browns RB Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns went from not having a replacement for Nick Chubb to potentially having too many bodies in their running back room.

That’s why they can now afford to help out someone else and recoup some assets in the meantime.

With that in mind, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report wrote that they should send Jerome Ford to the Arizona Cardinals:

“Even with in-house candidates capable of taking on bigger roles, the Cardinals should reach out to the Cleveland Browns with an inquiry for Jerome Ford. Ford is third in touches behind rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. In Week 3, he didn’t record a carry but hauled in all four of his targets for 10 receiving yards. With Judkins in the workhorse role and Sampson behind him in carries, Cleveland may be willing to deal Ford, who’s in the final year of his contract. The veteran pass-catching tailback would be a complement to Benson, who has minimal production as a receiver, and an upgrade over Demercado,” Moton wrote.

The Cardinals could certainly use an insurance policy.

Of course, Ford could also come in handy in Cleveland in case of an injury, but given the way Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have played so far, it’s hard to envision him taking the field soon.

The Browns have put together one of the strongest and most promising running back tandems in the league.

Judkins already leads all rookies in rushing yards despite missing Week 1 and being on a snap count in Week 2, and Sampson’s abilities as a pass-catcher look top-tier.

The Browns needed someone to take the torch from Nick Chubb, who left the team after years of dominance.

Needless to say, replacing one of the most dominant running backs of this generation was going to be easier said than done.

There were legitimate reasons to have doubts about the team’s ability to do so.

However, after watching their two rookies, it’s clear that they had a vision and a well-defined plan for this offense, and the early returns of this new era are encouraging.

