Undrafted Rookie Making Major Waves For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have found a versatile weapon.

Adin Huntington has been an unsung hero through the first three weeks of the season.

And while he’s not drawing much attention, Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus shed light on his major contributions.

In his latest column, he explained how impactful he’s been for Jim Schwartz’s defense so far.

“Huntington is quickly becoming one of the stories of the 2025 season. An undrafted rookie, Huntington has topped all rookie interior defenders in PFF grade for a second consecutive week. Nowhere was this more apparent for the two-way player than as a pass rusher, where he posted a 22.2% pass-rush win rate — which included a sack — on an 86.6 PFF pass-rush grade as the Browns upset the Packers in Cleveland,” Wyman wrote.

Huntington has played all over the field so far.

In Week 3 alone, he got 18 snaps on defense, 11 on special teams, and six on offense.

He finished the game with four tackles and half a sack.

And while he has yet to record a stat on offense, he’s been out there multiple times as a blocking fullback.

The Browns were quite impressed with him in training camp, so they continue to find ways to get him on the field.

The Tulane product is an athletic freak, running a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, which is quite fast for a 6-foot-1, 281-pound specimen.

Myles Garrett took him under his wing in the offseason, and they trained together multiple times.

Of course, like all undrafted rookies, he’s still a little raw, and it might take a while before he’s a full-time contributor.

The Browns’ defensive line is absolutely stacked, and it’ll be hard to carve a bigger role out unless someone gets hurt.

However, given his ability to contribute to multiple aspects of the game, his athleticism, and impressive work ethic, he appears to be the type of player worth keeping around for the long run.

